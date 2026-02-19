Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair raised shares of Driven Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Monday, November 17th.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DRVN opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Scott L. O’melia sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 326,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,104. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,081,000 after acquiring an additional 589,556 shares during the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC now owns 3,263,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 842,668 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,645,000. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 95.2% in the second quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) is a leading North American provider of automotive aftermarket services, operating through a network of franchised and company-owned locations. The company’s platform encompasses a diverse portfolio of car care and maintenance brands, including Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting, Take 5 Oil Change, and Carstar Collision Repair. Driven Brands delivers a full range of services from routine maintenance and oil changes to collision repair, paint protection, and vehicle customization.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Driven Brands serves both individual consumers and commercial clients across the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.