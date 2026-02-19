Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.82 and last traded at $35.3620, with a volume of 914004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Dnb Carnegie raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Up 3.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 29.88%.The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Dorian LPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 881.0%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,550. This trade represents a 10.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $721,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,491.70. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 429.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.