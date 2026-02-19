DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.73.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY) is Norway’s largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking, insurance and capital markets services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, life insurance and pension products, as well as payment and card services. DNB provides traditional deposit and lending products, mortgages, savings and wealth management solutions, securities trading, corporate finance and treasury services.

The group operates through several specialized business lines, including DNB Markets for investment banking and capital markets activities and DNB Asset Management for portfolio management and investment funds.

