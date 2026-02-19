Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU is VeraBank N.A.’s Largest Position

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 811,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $37,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,118,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,316,000. Kooman & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,785,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares during the last quarter. Croban purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,708,000. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

