Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. VeraBank N.A. owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

