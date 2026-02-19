Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Stock Position Boosted by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,112 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.