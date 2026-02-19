Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.5640, with a volume of 25760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFGR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.