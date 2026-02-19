Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.05 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $27.16 thousand worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,406,249 tokens. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @digau_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGau) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.73460276 USD and is down -13.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $30,509.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

