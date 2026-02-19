Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.7749 and last traded at $0.7596. 22,330,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 85,534,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7465.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVLT shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Datavault AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DVLT

Datavault AI Trading Up 1.8%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $435.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $45,584.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,738,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,896.14. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $9,393,838.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 219,056,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,770,119.52. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,221,535 shares of company stock worth $32,475,682. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datavault AI by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Datavault AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datavault AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datavault AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.