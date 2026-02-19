CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

CVR Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

NYSE UAN opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 20.70%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, L.P. (NYSE: UAN) is a publicly traded master limited partnership focused on the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the partnership owns and operates two nitrogen fertilizer plants in Coffeyville, Kansas, where it manufactures ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions. These products are essential nutrients for a wide range of row and specialty crops, helping growers optimize yield and soil fertility across diverse agricultural applications.

The partnership’s operations center on two integrated facilities connected by pipeline, rail and trucking infrastructure, enabling efficient logistics and year-round production.

See Also

