CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $20.50. CVR Energy shares last traded at $21.5120, with a volume of 485,848 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on CVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CVR Energy Trading Down 5.5%

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. CVR Energy had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 187,620 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 106,854 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

