Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 664,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,686,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,909,000 after buying an additional 205,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,221,000 after acquiring an additional 719,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,633,157,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $249.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average of $199.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $256.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Key Stories Impacting Howmet Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting Howmet Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: BTIG raised its price target to $275 and maintained a Buy, signaling stronger earnings/valuation expectations. BTIG price target raise

Analyst upgrades: BTIG raised its price target to $275 and maintained a Buy, signaling stronger earnings/valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $257 and kept a Buy rating, providing additional sell‑side support that can underpin the stock. Goldman Sachs price target raise

Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $257 and kept a Buy rating, providing additional sell‑side support that can underpin the stock. Positive Sentiment: Institutional inflows: reports show large institutional buying since mid‑2024, which supports upward pressure on the share price and indicates ongoing investor interest. Institutional inflows report

Institutional inflows: reports show large institutional buying since mid‑2024, which supports upward pressure on the share price and indicates ongoing investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Debt offering for acquisition: Howmet priced $1.2B of notes across maturities (2028, 2029, 2036) to fund an acquisition — this secures financing but increases leverage; impact depends on deal execution and synergy realization. Debt offering press release

Debt offering for acquisition: Howmet priced $1.2B of notes across maturities (2028, 2029, 2036) to fund an acquisition — this secures financing but increases leverage; impact depends on deal execution and synergy realization. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks coverage highlights Howmet as a long‑term growth name and summarizes bullish analyst commentary — useful for sentiment but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks growth piece

Zacks coverage highlights Howmet as a long‑term growth name and summarizes bullish analyst commentary — useful for sentiment but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Neil Marchuk sold 45,150 shares (~$11.36M at the reported price), reducing his stake nearly 30% — a high‑value sale can be viewed negatively by investors who watch insider activity. SEC filing for insider sale

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.32.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

