Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 7,500 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.1% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $80.69 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

