Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $362.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $380.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

