Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,051.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $4,533,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. CICC Research started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

