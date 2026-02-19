Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $21,258,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $640,488.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,121,500. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,274 shares of company stock worth $8,131,054. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.7%

COF stock opened at $210.23 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $259.64. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

