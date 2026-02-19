Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $18.38 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,378,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $288.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $261.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.