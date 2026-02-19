Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,826 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 39,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $5,030,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 23,569 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $470.31 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.29 and its 200-day moving average is $427.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bunnage sold 2,021 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total transaction of $930,529.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,993.02. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.99, for a total transaction of $749,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,065,538.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,852 shares of company stock valued at $45,787,299. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.