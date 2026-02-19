Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,623,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 23.5% during the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total value of $348,454.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,006.90. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,901,450. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,957. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $545.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $572.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.35. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $626.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.04. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The company had revenue of $822.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.78.

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

