Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 750 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $784.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $685.04 and a 200-day moving average of $656.38. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.83.

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

