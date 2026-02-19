Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 1,300 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,514.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, CICC Research upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.11.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.9%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,093.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,093.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,105.23. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total transaction of $2,339,962.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,331.41. This represents a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total transaction of $31,675,823.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,724.98. This represents a 71.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,967 shares of company stock worth $122,487,380. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: ValueAct’s Jeffrey Morfit disclosed a position in BlackRock and publicly said BlackRock’s technology investments can make the firm “more powerful,” signaling activist/backing interest from a respected investor — a catalyst for confidence in strategic execution. Read More.

ValueAct’s Jeffrey Morfit disclosed a position in BlackRock and publicly said BlackRock’s technology investments can make the firm “more powerful,” signaling activist/backing interest from a respected investor — a catalyst for confidence in strategic execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted its BLK price target to $1,340 and kept an “outperform” rating, giving the stock a sizable upside thesis that can attract institutional buyers. Read More.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted its BLK price target to $1,340 and kept an “outperform” rating, giving the stock a sizable upside thesis that can attract institutional buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Spot Bitcoin ETF activity remains a driver for BlackRock’s fee growth: new 13F disclosures show large institutional buys of IBIT (including a big Hong Kong filer), which supports IBIT AUM and potential fee revenue even as flows fluctuate. Read More.

Spot Bitcoin ETF activity remains a driver for BlackRock’s fee growth: new 13F disclosures show large institutional buys of IBIT (including a big Hong Kong filer), which supports IBIT AUM and potential fee revenue even as flows fluctuate. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock reported several portfolio moves and disclosures (sub‑5% indirect stake in Stora Enso; a 10.68% capital interest in Qiagen) — routine large-manager activity that highlights active asset-allocation but has limited immediate impact on BLK’s revenue. Read More. · Read More.

BlackRock reported several portfolio moves and disclosures (sub‑5% indirect stake in Stora Enso; a 10.68% capital interest in Qiagen) — routine large-manager activity that highlights active asset-allocation but has limited immediate impact on BLK’s revenue. Read More. · Read More. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock trimmed a stake in a Bitcoin proxy strategy but remains a top shareholder — an operational portfolio tweak that slightly alters exposure but doesn’t change its dominant ETF market position. Read More.

BlackRock trimmed a stake in a Bitcoin proxy strategy but remains a top shareholder — an operational portfolio tweak that slightly alters exposure but doesn’t change its dominant ETF market position. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Rosen, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, etc.) have announced investigations or class actions related to alleged breaches at entities connected to BlackRock (and its TCP vehicle), creating legal overhang and headline risk. Read More.

Multiple law firms (Rosen, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, etc.) have announced investigations or class actions related to alleged breaches at entities connected to BlackRock (and its TCP vehicle), creating legal overhang and headline risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Crypto ETF flows showed a $105M outflow day and slower trading volumes, which could pressure short-term IBIT/crypto-related fee growth; separate coverage about staking-fee mechanics for BlackRock’s Ethereum product has also drawn scrutiny over fee take. Read More. · Read More.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.