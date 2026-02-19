CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSW. CJS Securities upgraded shares of CSW Industrials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on CSW Industrials in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NYSE CSW traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $306.54. 19,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,231. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.51. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $230.45 and a 52-week high of $338.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.83.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $232.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $1,246,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,456.36. This trade represents a 18.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Underwood sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.96, for a total value of $103,215.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,752.88. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $2,389,823. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

