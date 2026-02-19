Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0501 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 52.1% increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $51.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.12.
Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is a Delaware statutory trust that holds royalty interests in a portfolio of onshore oil and natural gas properties. The trust was established in June 2005 through a contribution of assets by Chesapeake Energy Corporation. It earns revenue by collecting overriding royalty and net profit interests carved out of producing leases and then distributing those receipts to its unitholders on a quarterly basis.
The underlying assets of the trust consist primarily of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves located in several Texas counties, including Erath, Stephens, Comanche and Palo Pinto.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.