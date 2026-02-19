Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0501 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 52.1% increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $51.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 81.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is a Delaware statutory trust that holds royalty interests in a portfolio of onshore oil and natural gas properties. The trust was established in June 2005 through a contribution of assets by Chesapeake Energy Corporation. It earns revenue by collecting overriding royalty and net profit interests carved out of producing leases and then distributing those receipts to its unitholders on a quarterly basis.

The underlying assets of the trust consist primarily of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves located in several Texas counties, including Erath, Stephens, Comanche and Palo Pinto.

