Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.07 and traded as low as GBX 69.67. Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 71, with a volume of 27,623 shares traded.

Croma Security Solutions Group Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.07.

Insider Activity at Croma Security Solutions Group

In related news, insider Teodora Andreeva acquired 780 shares of Croma Security Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 per share, with a total value of £592.80. Corporate insiders own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors. The Croma Fire and Security segment designs, supplies, installs, monitors, and maintains intruder alarms systems, CCTV, fire and life safety systems, perimeter detection systems, barriers, gates, bollards, and automatic doors.

