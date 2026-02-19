Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,725.22 and traded as high as GBX 2,992. Croda International shares last traded at GBX 2,968.62, with a volume of 356,059 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,000 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,112.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,796.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,725.22.

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

