Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,725.22 and traded as high as GBX 2,992. Croda International shares last traded at GBX 2,968.62, with a volume of 356,059 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,000 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,112.50.
Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.
