Critical Review: Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT) versus SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rectitude and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rectitude alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rectitude N/A N/A N/A SuperCom 15.53% 34.06% 17.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rectitude and SuperCom”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rectitude $32.57 million 0.70 $1.66 million N/A N/A SuperCom $27.64 million 0.92 $660,000.00 $0.79 10.94

Rectitude has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of SuperCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rectitude has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rectitude and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rectitude 1 0 0 0 1.00 SuperCom 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

SuperCom beats Rectitude on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rectitude

(Get Free Report)

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude Holdings Ltd is based in SINGAPORE.

About SuperCom

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Rectitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rectitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.