Critical Analysis: Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) & BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and BioNexus Gene Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -3.87% -19.70% -1.97% BioNexus Gene Lab -24.26% -30.18% -24.85%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $301.92 million 0.42 -$29.10 million ($0.22) -4.50 BioNexus Gene Lab $9.51 million 0.57 -$1.60 million ($0.76) -3.00

This table compares Beauty Health and BioNexus Gene Lab”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BioNexus Gene Lab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNexus Gene Lab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNexus Gene Lab has a beta of 5.27, meaning that its stock price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Beauty Health and BioNexus Gene Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 2 4 1 0 1.86 BioNexus Gene Lab 1 0 0 0 1.00

Beauty Health currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 142.42%. Given Beauty Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Summary

Beauty Health beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

(Get Free Report)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers. Its products are used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, and paneling for hospital, laboratory, industrial clean rooms, and covers for various instruments used in manufacturing. The company also involves in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers to detect potential risk of diseases. It markets its products through its website, warehouse, marketing personnel, and suppliers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.