Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,209 Corning Incorporated $GLW

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GLW stock opened at $132.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $136.82. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $2,206,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,249. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

