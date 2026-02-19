Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 12.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $84,982.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,074 shares in the company, valued at $943,375.44. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total transaction of $50,505.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,270.22. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Gartner

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Gartner Trading Up 3.3%

Gartner stock opened at $161.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.18 and a 52 week high of $517.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.