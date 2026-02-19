Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Receives $75.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXT. CJS Securities upgraded Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $62.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CXT opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.18. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.53 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.76%.The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2,449.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,361 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 632.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,057,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,309,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,264,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

