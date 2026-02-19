Coursera (NYSE:COUR) SVP Alan Cardenas Sells 9,710 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan Cardenas sold 9,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $57,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 217,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,825.92. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Coursera from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COUR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,116,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Coursera by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,590,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,167 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Coursera by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,052,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,039 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,610,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after buying an additional 106,287 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc (NYSE:COUR) operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera’s mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.