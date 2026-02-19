Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Motors Company $GM

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,450,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,367 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,143,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,175,000 after acquiring an additional 54,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $444,319,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,699,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $280,457,000 after acquiring an additional 424,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Evercore raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.52.

GM stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.66.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

