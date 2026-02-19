Cornerstone Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,478,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,979,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,826,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,190,000 after purchasing an additional 378,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,205.50. The trade was a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $3,918,966.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,568.98. The trade was a 97.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 531,027 shares of company stock valued at $88,833,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Melius Research upgraded CVX to a "buy" and lifted its price target to $205, boosting the stock's medium‑term upside thesis for value and income investors.

Positive Sentiment: Chevron-led consortium won offshore exploration rights in Greece (and is expanding footprint in Libya), increasing long‑term upstream optionality and reserves potential if appraisal/exploration results are successful.

Positive Sentiment: Chevron raised its quarterly dividend to $1.78 (annualized $7.12), reinforcing its income story and supporting demand from yield‑sensitive investors as Treasury yields have eased.

Neutral Sentiment: Sector momentum — energy names are outperforming the S&P YTD — gives Chevron positive tailwinds, but it keeps valuation debates active (cash flow vs. longer‑term transition risks).

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple media pieces and comparisons to peers (Exxon, ConocoPhillips) are driving trading interest/volume but do not by themselves change fundamentals.

Negative Sentiment: Turkey publicly called the Greece‑Chevron activity off Crete unlawful — creating a geopolitical/regulatory risk that could delay or complicate exploration and attract political/legal scrutiny.

Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales (including large CTO and other disclosures) and related coverage have pressured sentiment and coincide with short‑term selling; the market reacted negatively to these filings.

Negative Sentiment: Market reaction suggests the Melius upgrade and price‑target increase haven't materially shifted conviction—shares "brushed off" the upgrade—highlighting that analyst upgrades alone may not move the stock amid competing news.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $183.75 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $186.52. The firm has a market cap of $369.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.36.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

