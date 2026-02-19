Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 35.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 91,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,314.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,348.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,337.79. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 90,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.72, for a total transaction of $121,487,741.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $91,014,625.08. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $27,422,219.07. This represents a 65.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 228,658 shares of company stock valued at $313,263,459 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

