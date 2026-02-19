Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.
In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 30,029 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $344,132.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,344,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,873,367.66. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Smethurst sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $26,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,725.83. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 35,729 shares of company stock worth $390,245 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for rare, life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead investigational therapy, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation by harnessing the body’s innate resolution pathways. Corbus operates by advancing small-molecule compounds through preclinical and clinical studies to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
Lenabasum is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis–related inflammation.
