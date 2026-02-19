Contrasting Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) & Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) and Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Flutter Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Flutter Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $1.23 billion 0.76 $35.25 million $0.50 22.40 Flutter Entertainment $14.05 billion 1.57 $43.00 million ($1.30) -96.91

Flutter Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Accel Entertainment. Flutter Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Accel Entertainment and Flutter Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Flutter Entertainment 2 5 15 3 2.76

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.24%. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus price target of $269.10, suggesting a potential upside of 113.61%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Flutter Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 3.34% 27.51% 6.76% Flutter Entertainment -0.95% 14.42% 5.23%

Risk & Volatility

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats Accel Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

