Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,108,036 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 2,787,246 shares.The stock last traded at $7.9980 and had previously closed at $8.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Compass Pathways from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Compass Pathways from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Compass Pathways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Pathways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Compass Pathways Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Pathways

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $784.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Compass Pathways by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,757,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Pathways by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 39.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,715,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 774,090 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Compass Pathways by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,529,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,013 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compass Pathways by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,156,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Compass Pathways Company Profile

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

