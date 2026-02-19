Comparing Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) & New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of New Era Helium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of New Era Helium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Era Helium and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Era Helium N/A N/A N/A Wealth Minerals N/A -1,111.33% -952.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Era Helium and Wealth Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Era Helium $530,024.00 134.36 -$13.78 million ($0.41) -12.00 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$38.30 million ($0.11) -0.46

New Era Helium has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. New Era Helium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wealth Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

New Era Helium has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Era Helium beats Wealth Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Era Helium

New Era Helium, Inc. is an exploration and production company that sources helium produced in association with the production of natural gas reserves in North America. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

