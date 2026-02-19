Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 5,754 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,574,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,988,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,920,000 after buying an additional 460,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,730,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,454,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,007,000 after buying an additional 214,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,249,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,015,000 after acquiring an additional 157,567 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.42.

NYSE SPOT opened at $477.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $405.00 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $526.23 and a 200-day moving average of $617.17.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

