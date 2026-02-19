Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 28,622 Shares of Globant S.A. $GLOB

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,622 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.33% of Globant worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Globant by 214.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 352.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 27,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Globant by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Globant from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

NYSE GLOB opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $223.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72.

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant’s service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

