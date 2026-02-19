Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $18.50 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 541,683 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 248,822 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,204,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,890 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,601,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963,646 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,614,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,830,000 after buying an additional 1,692,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,209,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,042 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 9,362,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

