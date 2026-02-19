Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $909,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

