Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $268.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.82.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.84 and a 200-day moving average of $280.18. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $344,121.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 574,395 shares of company stock valued at $110,451,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Coinbase Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.