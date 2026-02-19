CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Insider Yvonne Franzese Sells 9,000 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Franzese sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $388,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CNO opened at $42.99 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.84.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 90.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting CNO Financial Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CNO Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: A CNO consumer survey released by the company shows declining retirement confidence among middle‑income Americans — a trend that could increase demand for retirement and insurance products CNO offers if it drives customers to seek solutions. PR Newswire: Retirement Confidence Survey

A CNO consumer survey released by the company shows declining retirement confidence among middle‑income Americans — a trend that could increase demand for retirement and insurance products CNO offers if it drives customers to seek solutions. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity shows rising implied volatility on CNO, signaling heavier short‑term trading and heightened uncertainty — this can amplify price moves and option costs but does not by itself indicate direction. MSN: Implied Volatility Surging

Options activity shows rising implied volatility on CNO, signaling heavier short‑term trading and heightened uncertainty — this can amplify price moves and option costs but does not by itself indicate direction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/opinion pieces are prompting investors to “reassess” CNO after a multi‑year run — such coverage can lead to portfolio rebalancing (buy or sell) but is informational rather than company‑specific news. Yahoo: Is It Time To Reassess CNO?

Analyst/opinion pieces are prompting investors to “reassess” CNO after a multi‑year run — such coverage can lead to portfolio rebalancing (buy or sell) but is informational rather than company‑specific news. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Gary Bhojwani, the general counsel and at least one other officer sold large blocks of shares across Feb. 17–18 (combined transactions total several hundred thousand shares at ~\$43/share), reducing their holdings materially — investors often view concentrated executive sales as a negative signal for near‑term sentiment. SEC Form 4(s): Executive Sales

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore restated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

Featured Stories

