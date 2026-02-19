CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) General Counsel Matthew Zimpfer Sells 23,570 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Matthew Zimpfer sold 23,570 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,017,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 307,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,640.29. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $44.85.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.94%.The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group News Summary

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Here are the key news stories impacting CNO Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: A CNO consumer survey released by the company shows declining retirement confidence among middle‑income Americans — a trend that could increase demand for retirement and insurance products CNO offers if it drives customers to seek solutions. PR Newswire: Retirement Confidence Survey

A CNO consumer survey released by the company shows declining retirement confidence among middle‑income Americans — a trend that could increase demand for retirement and insurance products CNO offers if it drives customers to seek solutions. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity shows rising implied volatility on CNO, signaling heavier short‑term trading and heightened uncertainty — this can amplify price moves and option costs but does not by itself indicate direction. MSN: Implied Volatility Surging

Options activity shows rising implied volatility on CNO, signaling heavier short‑term trading and heightened uncertainty — this can amplify price moves and option costs but does not by itself indicate direction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/opinion pieces are prompting investors to “reassess” CNO after a multi‑year run — such coverage can lead to portfolio rebalancing (buy or sell) but is informational rather than company‑specific news. Yahoo: Is It Time To Reassess CNO?

Analyst/opinion pieces are prompting investors to “reassess” CNO after a multi‑year run — such coverage can lead to portfolio rebalancing (buy or sell) but is informational rather than company‑specific news. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Gary Bhojwani, the general counsel and at least one other officer sold large blocks of shares across Feb. 17–18 (combined transactions total several hundred thousand shares at ~\$43/share), reducing their holdings materially — investors often view concentrated executive sales as a negative signal for near‑term sentiment. SEC Form 4(s): Executive Sales

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Evercore reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 376,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 146.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 88,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 637.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

