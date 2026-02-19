Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.31 and traded as high as $32.56. Clearfield shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 78,252 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clearfield from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Clearfield from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearfield

Clearfield Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $436.30 million, a PE ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. Clearfield has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.100–0.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $85.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 22% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,279,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,454,675.84. The trade was a 0.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clearfield by 116.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company’s core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield’s modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.