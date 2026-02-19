Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 8.7% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $218,236,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7%

CSCO opened at $78.18 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $308.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $748,600.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,525.88. This trade represents a 22.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,299 shares of company stock worth $6,390,416. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

