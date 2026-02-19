Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 35.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,409,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,933. Chemours has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 116,385 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Chemours by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 114,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

