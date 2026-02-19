Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $14,901,000. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 655,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 486,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 387,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
