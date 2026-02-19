Certus Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PWZ

Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,905,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,227,000 after buying an additional 13,733,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 239,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 489,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 282,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 113,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 66,597 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

